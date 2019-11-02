2 dead, 1 injured at Hampton Inn shooting in Sycamore Township, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Sycamore Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says.
The shooting reportedly occurred at the Kenwood Hampton Inn on Ronald Reagan Drive.
Duputies say Taymar A. Jones, 20, and Ja’Quan D. Howard, 15, died from gunshot wounds. The third victim, Mykell Gamble, 18, was treated and released for a gunshot would to the foot.
The suspect remains at large.
