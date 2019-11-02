Dive Right is ‘diversity done the right way;’ program wraps up with Super Bowl

Dive Right youth program. (Source: Dive Right)
November 1, 2019

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dive Right is a flag football and program supporting young people in the area of diversity and they wrapped up their season with Super Bowl l.

Dive Right is a collaboration of Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Youth At The Center, NEX College Tours and Cincinnati Bengals.

The program is described as “diversity done the right way.”

Cincinnati Police Officer Eddie Hawkins said they will be doing the program again.

