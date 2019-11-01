Weekend Forecast - Cool continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A cold Canadian air mass is in control of the weather this evening but by midday tomorrow increasing cloudiness will signal the approach of a reinforcing cold front. Because atmospheric moisture is in short supply the front may produce a few sprinkles or brief, light showers in the region during Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of us will see only clouds as “FROPA” takes place. FROPA is meteorological shorthand for frontal passage.