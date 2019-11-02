Macy’s holiday tree arrives to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There are about 50 days left, but it is starting to look a little more like Christmas on Fountain Square.
The 60 foot Norway Spruce Holiday Tree was lifted into place on Fountain Square Saturday.
"We’re excited for Christmas and I love the traditions and seeing all the people down here, said visitor Amanda Calvert. “It really gets us in the spirit.”
The Fountain Square Operations Manager, Zachary Napier, says the 60-foot tree traveled from West Salem, Ohio overnight. It took crews about five hours to lift it into place.
"The lights will start going in on Tuesday. They start doing that during the daytime so we don't give away the big spectacular lights that we have the day after Thanksgiving," said Napier.
It’s not just the tree lighting that kicks off the holiday season at Fountain Square.
The UC Health Ice Skating Rink also opened Saturday for the season.
Several families have already started to take a spin around the ice.
“It’s just great for us to have something we can do downtown every year. It’s something fun for the kids, something good to experience downtown,” said visitor Jennifer Schrager.
Admission to the Ice Rink is $6 and the skate rental is free this weekend.
The official tree-lighting celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29.
