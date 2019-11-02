Man pleads not guilty in death of 17-month-old, family wants justice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Nahmir Jacobs, a 17-month-old child who died in July, watched the man charged with his murder plead not guilty in court Friday.
The circumstances surrounding Jacobs’s death remain unclear.
Nahmir’s mother says she went to work on July 13, leaving him at her English Woods residence in the care of Alize Key.
Around 8:30 a.m., Cincinnati police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the residence, found the boy and transported him to the hospital.
Nahmir succumbed to his injuries. Days later, his death was ruled a homicide.
The family was told he suffered from a broken back.
Now they have more questions than answers.
“I just want to know why, and what happened, and how it happened,” Nahmir’s grandmother, Luz Goodson told FOX19 NOW. “I mean, the baby ws in his care, and he says he didn’t do it and he’s not guilty. So he has to come forward and let us know what’s going on and what happened.”
Key fled to New York after Nahmir’s death. He would eventually be caught by U.S. Marshals and held while fighting extradition to Ohio.
Months later, as he was led into the court room where Nahmir’s family sat, they say he looked at them and smiled.
“We couldn’t hold it,” Goodson said. “We just sat there and cried. And then the prosecutor just came and stood in front of us. She didn’t want Breena to say anything to get us kicked out of the court room.”
Breena is Nahmir’s mother. She says she plans to be at every court date to make sure justice is served for her son.
Goodson plans to be there as well, beginning with the pre-trial hearing on December 3.
“It’s a journey,” Goodman said. “It’s going to take quite a while ‘til it comes out.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.