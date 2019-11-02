Sunday will be a touch warmer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As you start your Sunday, anticipate a rather chilly morning with low temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Sunday afternoon temps will be a touch warmer than yesterday with highs near 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Monday will see temps climb into the mid 50s. A weak cool front will work through the region overnight Monday into Tuesday and that will keep temps on Tuesday in check.
By Wednesday we wander into the upper 50s with clouds on the increase.
Thursday looks awful. A cold front eill bring cold rain (high temps in the upper 40s) followed by much colder air on the backside of the front.
This system should exit the region late Thursday night with either a rain/snow mix or a few flurries. Either way, Friday looks cold with a high temp only near 40 degrees. That’s the normal high temp for the week before Christmas!
Yikes!!! Keep the long-johns handy…..
