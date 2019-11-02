Woman says she believes her puppy was stolen, offering cash reward for his return

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Evanston woman says someone stole her eight-week-old puppy—and she wants him back.
The dog, Milo, was last seen in the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Trimble Avenue on Wednesday.
Milo’s owner, Micahiah Davis, says the pitbull-great pyrenees mix is very friendly and very approachable.
“The person who I got the dog from, they heard a bark," Davis said. "We alternate having Milo but they didn’t think anything of it but when they came out here Milo was gone.”
Davis says Milo’s collar and flee collar went with him, but his name tag was left behind.
“There is no way Milo could’ve gotten off the leash," Davis explained. "There is no way he could’ve taken off his name tag, so I do feel like somebody had to come get him because the other dog was left there and Milo was just gone.”
Davis is an OSU student, meaning sometimes Milo stays in Cincinnati and other times he’s in Columbus with her.
This weekend she’s home to try to find her dog.
On Friday, she put nearly 30 missing dog flyers in nearby mailboxes and on porches.
Pet Detective Jim Berns, who has worked more than 550 cases involving missing pets, says that’s a good idea.
“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if someone would go around the back of the house, reach over and grab the puppy,” Berns explained after FOX19 NOW showed him a picture of Milo. “In cases like this one we usually recommend putting up some big posters with as large of a reward as you can afford, and likely the person that has the puppy will give it back because they’d rather have the money than the dog."
Davis is offering $300 for Milo, which Berns says is a very generous reward.
“Are you feeding him?" Davis wondered. "He’s not potty trained yet because he’s still a baby. He has to go outside. Are you hurting him? It’s cold outside. Are you leaving him outside? You just never know with people, and if they are looking to sell him, you don’t even know who you are selling him to, like who the family is. Where do you have him? It’s just not fair, the constant thought of knowing that he’s probably not safe.”
Davis says she plans to visit local shelters over the weekend to see if maybe her dog ended up there, but she says she’s not giving up until she finds him.
If you’ve seen Milo or maybe you think you’ve seen him reach out to Davis at (513) 203.9040 or (513) 717.0691.
We’re told a police report has been filed and the SPCA has been contacted.
