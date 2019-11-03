Dozens gather to remember teen killed in Hampton Inn shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family and friends gathered Saturday night in the West End to remember a teen who was shot and killed Friday night at a Sycamore Township hotel.
A memorial of balloons and candles at the corner of Wade Street and John Street was established to remember 15-year-old Ja’Quan Howard, who was the victim of a shooting at a Hampton Inn that left two people dead and one injured.
Ja’Quan’s favorite song was played on repeat as his family consoled each other during the vigil.
Ja’Quan’s uncle Shawn Clark said it was a song Ja’Quan wrote and sang himself.
“You hear the lyrics and he’s talking about just trying to make it home," Clark said.
Ja’Quan’s family is left remembering the teen they described as someone who always stood out.
“He had a passion for fashion," Clark said. “Loved to dress nice.”
Taymar Jones, 20, was also shot and killed Friday night.
“He was a provider and protector," said Zi’yale Moore, Jones’ girlfriend. "Always looking out for everyone before himself. I know he will definitely be missed by everyone.”
A third person, 18-year-old Mykell Gamble, was shot in the foot. Sheriff’s deputies say he is expected to be OK.
Howard’s family said they will be back in the West End on Wednesday night for another vigil.
Wednesday would have been Ja’Quans 16th birthday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still gathering information about this shooting. If you know anything about what happened they want you to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040
