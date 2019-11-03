A dry start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Expect a quiet and somewhat warmer start to the week as morning low temps Monday will fall into the mid 30s.
By Monday afternoon however, we will see highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.
A weak cool front sliding in from the northwest will off the slim chance of an evening shower, but a slightly better chance of showers overnight Monday into very early Tuesday.
Tuesday may start with clouds, but the afternoon looks pretty nice with highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday will see a fair amount of clouds with high in the upper 50s.
A chilly rain is in the forecast for Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region bringing in some very cold air.
Have you turned your heat on yet? If not, you may by the end of the week.
Friday will start in the mid to upper 20s, with upper 30s to 40 degrees for highs under partly cloudy skies.
