Local organization packages Thanksgiving meals for families in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Green beans, stuffing, and all the works were bagged up Sunday morning for the annual Thanksgiving Mitzvah, organized by the Women’s Philanthropy Division of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.
Volunteers packaged 180 kosher and non-kosher Thanksgiving meals to fill the Jewish Family Service Heldman Family Food Pantry.
"Thanksgiving is a time of reflection on what we are grateful for, so it’s appropriate that we’re doing this, and the recipients are very grateful to receive these items,” said Chair of Women’s Philanthropy of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Patti Heldman.
The Thanksgiving Mitzvah Project has been underway for seven years and each year the number of meal kits continues to grow.
"We feel like we're fulfilling a critical need,” said Heldman. “Last year we helped 114 households which was allowing about 230 people to enjoy thanksgiving and the need keeps increasing.”
Volunteers say helping those in need falls in line with the Jewish faith.
Rebecca Share says this is her first time getting involved with the project.
"It's a good feeling, but it's also bittersweet to think that there are people who can't provide those things for themselves and their families, so it's nice to be able to lend a helping hand,” said Share.
The Thanksgiving Mitzvah is one of five programs the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati offers within the Women’s Philanthropy Division.
The Jewish Federation supports five Jewish Family Service programs, including the Jewish Family Service Barbash Family Vital Support Center.
