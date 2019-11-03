Man shot in the hand inside Cheviot sports bar

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) -One man was shot in the hand in a Cheviot sports bar early Sunday morning.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was a walk-in patient at Mercy Western Hills Medical Center and told police he was at Game Time Sports Bar, located in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue when the incident occurred.
He described the suspect as An unknown, tall, think build man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans came into the bar armed at around 1 a.m.
The suspect attempted to rob the victim in the men’s bathroom.
After a brief struggle, the gun was fired, striking the victim in the hand.
Police say after the incident, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheviot Police Department at 513-661-2917, Hamilton County Communications at 513-825-2280, CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040, or text CRIMESTOPPERS at CRIMES (274637) with the information and put “CINTIP” in the message.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.