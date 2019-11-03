Sheriff: Boone County deputy injured during foot pursuit with burglary suspect

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boone County sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday after the sheriff’s office said he pursued a burglary suspect on foot when the suspect fled from them at a Richwood motel.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were investigating a burglary around 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Secretariat Run in Union that occurred overnight. Three teens have since been charged in the burglary.
Deputies located the three suspects at a Motel 6 in Richwood. They said Jacob Scudder, 18, fled from deputies on foot while they were interviewing him.
The deputy reportedly fell and broke his clavicle during the pursuit. The suspect also fell and sustained facial injuries.
Scudder is now facing four charges, among them second-degree burglary. Two other suspects, both juveniles, have also been charged in the burglary.
Investigators also found multiple vehicles had been broken into in the area of Secretariat Run. They ask that any victims with information pertaining to the investigation to call 859-334-3252.
