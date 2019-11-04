Case of knife-wielding suspect in Cincinnati-area Target store returns to court Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The case of a man charged with brandishing a knife in a Cincinnati-area Target store two months ago is expected to return to court Monday.
Landen Whitehead of is scheduled to appear before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker for a 9 a.m. competency hearing.
Whitehead also could enter a plea or have his trial date set, court records show.
The 26-year-old North Avondale man was booked into the Hamilton County jail back on Sept. 4.
He is held in lieu of $200,000 bond on charges of inducing panic and two counts of aggravated menacing.
Whitehead is accused of taking a knife into the Target store on East Kemper Road in Springdale and brandishing it, prompting an evacuation of the store.
Tasers were deployed twice but did not effect him, police said at the time.
The Hamilton County Police Association SWAT team to responded.
Shortly after, Whitehead surrendered the knife and was taken into custody, checked out by paramedics and taken to the police department and then the county jail, police wrote.
"The incident caused a substantial loss in the store sales, created a need for SWAT activation and first responder resources, as well as generated a need for multiple police personnel, including mutual aid from neighboring agencies,” an affidavit states.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.