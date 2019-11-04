Cleveland Browns call safety Jermaine Whitehead’s controversial social media tirade ‘unacceptable’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson for the Cleveland Browns confirmed the organization will “in no way condone” the “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate” behavior of safety Jermaine Whitehead after he went off on a social media rampage allegedly threatening and harassing a reporter and fans.
After the Cleveland Browns lost their fourth straight game of the season against the Denver Broncos, Whitehead posted a picture on Instagram of himself getting on a plane with a cast on his left hand and the caption:
“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody [expletive] with you. I dare em to try.”
WARNING: the following posts contain graphic and inappropriate language.
Jermaine Whitehead is also allegedly sending threatening responses to direct messages on Instagram:
But, that is not the only social media post causing a stir.
The Twitter account @j2whitehead_ was suspended on Sunday night after its account manager started harassing a reporter.
That Twitter handle is nearly identical to Jermaine Whitehead’s verified Instagram account handle @j2whitehead.
However, the Twitter account in question was not verified, and the Browns organization has yet to confirm if it did indeed belong to their player.
One of the threatening and racist tweets were targeting a reporter. Another gave the address of a place to meet for a fight.
WARNING: the following tweets contain graphic and inappropriate language.
Here is the text of a statement released by a Cleveland Browns spokesperson:
“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate. We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.