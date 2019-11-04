Cleveland Police need help looking for missing 17-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need help in finding Janiah Gales, 17.
Police say she was last seen on Friday, Nov. 1.
A guardian says she was supposed to a friend’s house over the weekend but never arrived.
Police suspect that Gales might be at America’s Best Value Inn located at 14043 Brookpark Road.
She is also known to frequent East Cleveland.
Gales stands 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.
She was last seen with a dark blue and white polo hoodie and blue/white fila shoes.
