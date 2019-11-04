Dry on your Monday, rain moves in by Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Have you had your furnace checked yet ? You may want to because a BIG CHILL is on the way by the end of the week with temperatures only near 40 for a daytime high by Friday.
Until then we start your Monday out dry with highs in the mid 50's Monday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase during the day ahead of our next weather system.
A weak cool front sliding in from the northwest will give us a chance of showers overnight Monday into very early Tuesday.
Tuesday may start with clouds and a lingering shower southeast, but the afternoon looks pretty nice with highs in the low 50s.
A chilly rain is in the forecast for Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region bringing in some much colder air, temperatures will drop Thursday through the 40's and I can not rule out some wet snowflakes mixing in depending on the timing of the coldest air and when the moisture turns off.
Friday will start in the mid to upper 20s, with upper 30s to 40 degrees for highs under partly cloudy skies. These temperatures are the seasonal normal temps for December 19th.
