Police: Suspect on run after fleeing Hamilton County Courthouse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is on the run after fleeing the Hamilton County Courthouse Monday morning.
Giovanni Leland has a federal warrant and is wanted for money laundering, according to initial emergency communication reports.
He was last seen running northbound on Main Street and then eastbound on 13th Street, they state.
It’s was not immediately clear if he got into a vehicle or remains on foot, according to the reports.
