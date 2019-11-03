First Alert Weather Day: Thursday evening into Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers will move through the FOX19 NOW viewing area this evening and overnight. A few very light showers may linger in spots until 9 am then clearing will begin. By noon everyone west of I-71 will be mostly sunny and with the cloud cover pushing southeastward everyone in the region will see some sunshine before the early eastern standard time sunset.
Wednesday will be dry with increasing cloud cover.
A strong cold front will bring rain Thursday morning. The warmest part of the day will be morning with a high of 47°. By the time traffic builds for the homeward commute temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s and rain will be mixing with wet snow. Two factors tells us roads will not get icy early Thursday evening. The first is that air temperatures will not drop below freezing until later in the evening and the second is that at this time of year the ground and road surfaces are still warm. Brisk winds will dry roads, sidewalks and other surfaces overnight into Friday morning but isolated icy patches could develop in areas protected from the wind before dawn Friday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.