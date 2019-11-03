First Alert Weather Day: Thursday evening into Friday morning

A strong cold front will bring rain Thursday morning. The warmest part of the day will be morning with a high of 47°. By the time traffic builds for the homeward commute temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s and rain will be mixing with wet snow. Two factors tells us roads will not get icy early Thursday evening. The first is that air temperatures will not drop below freezing until later in the evening and the second is that at this time of year the ground and road surfaces are still warm. Brisk winds will dry roads, sidewalks and other surfaces overnight into Friday morning but isolated icy patches could develop in areas protected from the wind before dawn Friday.