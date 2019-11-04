‘Get Out The Vote’ in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) — The “Get Out The Vote" campaign was launched by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to drive more people to the polls on Election Day.
Businesses and even high schools in Northern Kentucky held voter registration drives and events in an effort to help boost numbers for the general election.
Cooper High School in Boone County was among several high schools that held voter registration drives and is now urging students who are old enough to get out and vote.
The governor’s race is the biggest talker heading into the election, Gov. Matt Bevin challenging Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Other races on the ballot include Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Commissioner of Agriculture.
Voter turnout in NKY has historically lagged behind the rest of the state. In May, statewide turnout was just 20 percent. In Northern Kentucky, turnout in Boone County was 13.6 percent, Campbell County 13.5 percent, and 12 percent in Kenton County
Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Just as long as you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.
If you have any questions you can contact your clerk’s office or visit VoteNKY.com to learn more about the candidates.
