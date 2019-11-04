‘Here We Go Again’: Cher bringing tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - ‘Here We Go Again’ — that’s the name of the tour music legend Cher is bringing to Cincinnati in 2020.
The newly, as of Monday morning, named Heritage Bank Arena announced the tour date Monday as well.
The concert will be held April 7 and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at noon on Ticketmaster’s website and on Cher’s website.
Nile Rodgers & Chic will be her special guest performers, Heritage Bank Arena says.
Cher is scheduled to perform on the Dancing With The Stars Finale Nov. 25.
