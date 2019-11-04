Indiana State Police trooper injured after Ripley Co. traffic stop crash

An Indiana State Police trooper was hit by debris and injured Sunday after his vehicle was struck during a traffic stop he was conducting. (Source: Versailles Fire Rescue)
By Erin Couch | November 3, 2019 at 9:42 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 10:47 PM

VERSAILLES, Ind. (FOX19) - An Indiana State Police trooper was sent to the hospital for a leg injury after his vehicle was struck during a traffic stop Sunday in Ripley County, according to a post from a state police official.

According to a social media post from ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Senior Trooper Kyle Black from the Versailles District was conducting a traffic stop on a minivan driven by Barbara Ann Matis, 48. His car was positioned in the shoulder of U.S. 421 with its emergency lights flashing.

Officials said during the traffic stop, an SUV driven by Mary Ann Holman, 77, struck the rear of Black’s vehicle. That caused Black’s vehicle to push into Matis’ minivan.

Debris hit Black as he was standing outside of his vehicle. He was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital with a leg injury and was treated and released.

Holman was transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Wheeles in a separate post referenced Indiana’s Move Over laws, which indicate drivers on the highway must change lanes away from emergency vehicles with flashing lights if it is safe to make such a maneuver.

