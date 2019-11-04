Man accused of raping young child

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 37-year-old man is accused of raping a young child and having child pornography.
Phil Westheider of West Price Hill is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
He was taken into custody over the weekend for the alleged offenses on Sept. 11 and Oct. 13.
Cincinnati police say the charges are based on photos found on his cell phone and statements from the victim.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.