Man sentenced in connection to shooting of Clark County judges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a shooting that injured two Clark County judges has been sentenced.
Alfredo Vazquez, 24, was sentenced to 180 days of home detention and a year of probation on Nov. 1, according to WAVE 3 News partner the News and Tribune.
Vazquez pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor battery count for his role in a fight outside of an Indianapolis White Castle that ended with judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs being shot in May of 2019.
Vazquez’s uncle, Brandon Kaiser, 41, is accused of shooting the judges.
His trial is expected to start Nov. 18.
Adams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery for kicking the accused gunman before the shooting.
Adams and Jacobs, along with fellow Clark County judge Sabrina Bell, are facing disciplinary charges from Indiana’s Commission on Judicial Qualifications based on the actions they admitted to before the shooting.
