Man shot, car crashes into building in Winton Place
November 4, 2019 at 2:17 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 2:17 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man was shot in his car shortly before 1 p.m. in Winton Place.

The man then crashed into a building in the 500 block of Flatt Terrace.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers are looking for a tan or gold sedan with a middle-aged driver.

Police say they believe there was some type of altercation between the victim and the person in the tan or gold car.

