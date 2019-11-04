Man shot, car crashes into building in Winton Place

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man was shot in his car shortly before 1 p.m. in Winton Place.
The man then crashed into a building in the 500 block of Flatt Terrace.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers are looking for a tan or gold sedan with a middle-aged driver.
Police say they believe there was some type of altercation between the victim and the person in the tan or gold car.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.