NFL ordered Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to change cleats at halftime of Denver Broncos game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns woes were more than on the field against the Denver Broncos, they were also in the locker room.
At halftime of the Cleveland Browns game, the wide receivers were told to change their cleats or risk sitting out the rest of the game.
Beckham wore white cleats with blue and red in the design that resembled the character from the film ‘Joker’.
Landry wore gold shoes with orange in the laces.
According to the NFL rulebook, “a player may wear shoes that are black, white or any constitutional team color, or any combination of black, white and a constitutional team color.”
