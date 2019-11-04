Nine indicted in child pornography cases, Hamilton County officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County officials announced the indictment of nine people on child pornography charges Monday during a press conference.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, and other law enforcement agencies discussed the charges during a press conference.
The people indicted are:
- Eric Koch
- Jeremy Collins
- Zachary Courtney
- Clinton Williams
- Thomas Thompson
- Brian Hronek
- Dana Beasly
- John Chavies
- Alex Randolph
Koch is charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. Deters says he possessed photos of minors engaging in sexual activity. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of 15 years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Collins is charged with two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juvenile and three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance. Collins, a former German teacher at Walnut Hills High School, Deters says, exchanged nude photos with a female student. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of three years in prison and registration as a tier I sex offender.
Courtney is charged with two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed photos of minors engaging in sexual activity. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of three years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Williams is charged with four counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed photos of nude minors and minors engaging in sexual activity. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of 6.5 years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Thompson is charged with five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed photos of minors engaged in sexual activity. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of 7.5 years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Hronek, a former youth soccer coach, is charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed photos and videos of minors engaging in sexual activity and to have shared those videos and photos with others. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of 80 years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Beasley is charged with five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed videos of child pornography and disseminated them. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of 40 years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Chavies is charged with two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed child pornography and disseminated it. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of eight years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
Randolph is charged with two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person. He possessed nude photos of minors as well as photos of minors engaging in sexual activity. If convicted of all charges, he faces the possibility of 6.5 years in prison and registration as a tier II sex offender.
“I am very proud of our team of investigators who worked diligently on this case. I also want our citizens to be aware of these dangerous predators who are on the internet waiting to victimize our children. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to monitor these predators to keep our citizens safe.” Neil said.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Regional Electronic Computer Investigations Lt. Schoonover who was in charge of the investigations says they wanted to make Halloween safer for kids.
Deters called the nine people indicted ‘some of the most depraved individuals we’ve faced.’
He also released a statement about the indictments:
“These are very disturbing cases. Even if these defendants did not create this material, the risk to children and our society is real.
I commend the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Regional Electronic Computer Investigations (“RECI”) for actively investigating these cases and trying to stop the exploitation of children. Thanks also to the Cincinnati Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations,
Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service who work in partnership to shut down this ugly activity.
These investigations are on-going and law enforcement is constantly trying to track down these twisted people and protect children. ”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.