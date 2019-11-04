WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss child pornography cases, death of inmate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment of Kadeem Kelley in the overdose death of Satwinder Singh.
He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and one county of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound. He faces the possibility of 20 years in prison.
Previous story below
---
Hamilton County officials announced they were holding a press conference Monday to discuss multiple cases.
The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will include Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil and other law enforcement agencies.
Officials say they will be discussing child pornography cases and the death of Hamilton County Justice Center Inmate Satwinder Singh.
Singh, 31, was accused of hitting and killing a 2-year-old boy with his vehicle. The truck ran off the right side of Hopple Street, hit the curb, went up onto the sidewalk and struck Dameon Turner Jr. and his father, Dameon Turner Sr.
Singh was found unresponsive in his cell March 28.
A preliminary investigation revealed Singh possibly overdosed on an unknown substance while in custody.
The case involving Brian Hronek, a former youth soccer and high school girls’ soccer coach arrested on child pornography charges is among the cases expected to be discussed.
Hronek, 48, was arrested by Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives on Oct. 16, according to court documents. They searched his home, computer and cell phone.
The documents describe ten different pieces of obscene material in Hronek’s possession prior to his arrest, including videos and pictures of children engaged in sexual acts with adults.
The children range in age from 12 years to seven months old.
Images seized as evidence include ones showing naked children tied to beds or trees, court records show.
One photo shows a naked 1-year-old girl with “SLUT” and “B----” written on it. Another shows a naked 2-year-old girl tied down by rope on a bed with a ball gag in her mouth.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.