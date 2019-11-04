Police asking for help finding OTR murder suspect

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a murder suspect in a shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine in October.
Deairus Lackey, 23, is wanted for the Oct. 6 homicide of Jovan Fleming.
Police named Lackey as a suspect in Fleming’s death Wednesday, but asked for the public’s help finding him again Monday.
They say they’ve heard word is spreading on social media that police apprehended Lackey Wednesday, but they say Lackey is still on the loose.
Lackey is wanted for felony murder, police say, and his criminal history includes domestic violence, violation of temporary protection order, and a weapon charge.
He was last known to live on Columbine Court in North College Hill.
Police describe Lackey as 6 feet, 2 inches in height, weighing 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040 or the Officer Amber Bolte with the Fugitive Apprehension Squad at 513-413-4625.
