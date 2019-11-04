School boosts safety efforts after child hit, dragged by truck

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
A local girl who was hit by a truck while crossing the street is on the mend.
That accident happened on Friday, October 18th in Erlanger, in a school zone.
Since then, authorities have worked to boost safety at the intersection of Baker and Commonwealth.
After the victim’s parents asked what could be done to improve safety in the area, we reached out to school officials.
On Sunday, we learned their plans.
“We were very concerned. We’ve had other students that were hit as well at this intersection. And there are a few things we’ve tried to work on." Said Elsmere/Erlanger Schools Superintendent, Kathy Burkhardt.
The school district and Erlanger police came up with a few ideas to at least try to keep kids safe when they cross the street.
In the mornings, kids will use the crosswalk at Commonwealth and Baker, in front of the BP gas station and Erlanger Police Department.
And in the afternoons, when kids are on their way home from school, they’ll use another crosswalk at Commonwealth and Baker.
Waiting for them at the other end and sometimes, walking right alongside them is School Resource Officer, Joel Shepherd.
He says he's taught these kids how to be "defensive pedestrians".
“As soon as the light went to walk, they wanted to step. We had to teach them, just because the light says you can walk, doesn’t mean you should.” said Shepherd.
Recently, the city worked with the state to turn the intersection into a school zone.
The parents of the student who was hit a few weeks ago say it’s a good start.
“We made a pretty big stink and it seems to have gotten some attention.” said the victim’s father, James Napier.
Elsmere/Erlanger school officials tell us they plan to station the SRO at the crosswalks in the morning and afternoon.
If he’s unable to be there, a school official will fill in for him.
As always, authorities remind both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and limit their distractions.
