Social media videos showing Sycamore Twp. shooting that killed 2, injured 1 being reviewed by officials

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’re reviewing social media videos that may show the attempted robbery and shooting in a Sycamore Township hotel Friday.
The shooting killed two people and injured one and happened at the Kenwood Hampton Inn on Ronald Reagan Drive before 10 p.m.
Deputies say Taymar A. Jones, 20, and Ja’Quan D. Howard, 15, died from gunshot wounds. The third victim, Mykell Gamble, 18, was treated and released for a gunshot would to the foot.
Gamble was treated and released from the hospital, deputies say.
The suspect remains at large.
Officials say they’re working to confirm all of the videos they’ve seen on social media are related to their investigation. They also say they’re trying to identify everyone in the hallways and parking areas.
They expect a police report to be released Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.