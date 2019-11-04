State prison guard to sentenced for drug trafficking

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A guard at a state prison in Warren County who recently pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs will learn his fate Monday.
Daniel Garvey, 28, of Farmersville, is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers.
In exchange for his plea, two other felony charges were dropped: illegal conveyance of drugs and possession of drugs.
Garvey has been an employee for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction since 2015. He worked at the Warren County Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township.
