SWAT standoff in Hamilton puts school on lockdown

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A SWAT standoff is underway in Hamilton with a nearby school on lockdown as a precaution, Hamilton police said.
A man armed with a gun is threatening to kill himself inside a home in the 900 block of Foster Avenue, said Hamilton police spokesman Officer Richard Burkhardt.
“Police can see him and he has a gun,” he said.
Linden Elementary School is on lockdown as a precaution, he added.
A SWAT negotiator is yelling into a megaphone at the house, trying to coax the man out, he confirmed.
The public is being asked to avoid the area for the time being.
No injuries have been reported.
