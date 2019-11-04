VIDEO: Sleepover! Cincinnati Zoo cheetah cub Kris and puppy pal Remus enjoy overnight play date

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo released a rare video Monday of a sleepover with Kris and Remus, the dynamic duo that have sprinted into the Cincinnati spotlight.
Born in July, Kris is the lone-surviving cheetah from a litter of three. Alone, she didn’t provide enough stimulation for her first-time mother, Neena, to produce an adequate milk supply, so the zoo’s expert neonate team had to step in.
Zoo trainers also enlisted Remus in the young cheetah’s care.
Remus is a rescue puppy from a shelter called the Animal Rescue Fund, the zoo says. He was adopted in August.
There is, according to the zoo, no one dog breed that makes for a good cheetah ambassador. Rather, it’s the dog’s personality that matters most, so the zoo’s trainers spent a lot of time with the puppies available for adoption assessing their temperament before deciding on Remus.
Remus is there, says the zoo, for ‘companionship.’ He gives the cheetah a ‘surrogate sibling’ to grow up with.
Cheetah play is very similar to dog play, the zoo explains, making the two animals natural counterparts. And, as many in Cincinnati have seen, Kris and Remus have learned to play together pretty darn well.
Read more about Remus and Kris on the zoo’s website.
