Are new shoes breaking records and rules?

OAKLEY (FOX19) - At Fleet Feet in Oakley you can purchase an exclusive release of the pink blast Nike Vaporfly shoes if you act fast and have deep pockets. These shoes are helping runners break records. But is the technology breaking rules in the process? That’s the question that has many runners divided.
A pair of shoes is causing controversy in the running community because of a claim it can make you up to 8% faster. The winners of the New York City Marathon Sunday were wearing bright pink Nike Vaporfly shoes. Just last month the winners at the Chicago Marathon also ran the 26.2 miles wearing the Nike shoes.
It’s not just the winners though. The shoes are available to the public to purchase for $250. The shoes are unique because they have a carbon fiber plate between two thick pieces of cushioning or foam. It’s also one of the lightest shoes on the market. The shoe works like a springboard pushing the runner forward.
Laura Arnold won the “Four-Way with Cheese” at the Flying Pig Marathon in May. She thinks the shoe can give runners an unfair advantage.
“I want all runners to be their best and to do their best," explains Laura Arnold, "However, I do feel like when you reach a certain point with the Vaporfly retailing at $250 and running being so accessible for everybody, that’s a pretty big difference, a 4% change, and that’s their difference between qualifying for Boston and New York City or Chicago. I feel like it doesn’t level the playing field.”
Elite runners must wear the shoe their sponsor’s supply to them. But for Rob Shakih, he can go out and buy whatever shoe he wants. For a price.
"You know, you can afford a nice pair of shoes for a special occasion, this happens to be a special occasion whenever you are running a very long distance.”
Shaikh says if it means making him faster, there’s no reason not to but them.
The International Association of Athletics Federation, the organization responsible for regulating running competitions, is actively looking into the technology in the new Nikes. The current rules simply state that all shoes be reasonably available to runners and not provide any unfair assistance or advantage. They claim to have a decision regarding the shoes by the end of this year.
