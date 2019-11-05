3 armed suspects seen entering hotel room where fatal shooting occurred, police report says

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Video surveillance shows three suspects enter the hotel room where a fatal shooting occurred on Nov. 2, according to a police report.
Police say 15-year-old Ja’Quan Howard and 20-year-old Taymar Jones, who was a suspect seen in the video, were shot and killed at the Hampton Inn on Ronald Reagan Drive during an alleged robbery attempt.
Mykell Gamble, 18, was treated and released from the hospital after being shot in the foot.
The police report says when authorities got to the hotel they found Gamble, who told them two others had been shot.
Police then found Howard and Jones dead inside room 409.
Surveillance video from the hotel shows the suspects with guns enter the room and then two of them running from the room and hotel in an unknown direction.
On Monday. the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials said they’re also reviewing social media videos that may show the attempted robbery and shooting.
Police said two suspects remain at large.
