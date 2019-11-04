A clear, cold, frosty night, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day

The warmest part of Thursday will be the morning with a high temperature of 47°. Temperatures will fall to middle and upper 30s by 5 pm and rain will be mixing with wet snow. All precipitation will end by 9 pm and with brisk winds most surfaces will dry. Spots sheltered from the wind that do not dry could develop icy patches as temperatures drop to the lower 20s by Friday morning. Wind chill temperatures Friday morning will be in the +10° to +20° range.