Dayton police detective shot, critically hurt in line of duty

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Dayton police detective was shot and critically hurt in the line of duty late Monday, police announced in a tweet overnight.
The detective, who is part of a DEA task force, was shot while serving a drug-related search warrant on Ruskin Road just before 7 p.m., the tweet reads.
His name has not been released.
Five people were being interviewed, according to police.
A large amount of fentanyl was found in the home along with cash and weapons, police said in their tweet.
Detectives were searching the home and processing evidence, they wrote.
“This is a very difficult day for our dept. & our federal partners,” the tweet reads. “Please keep this officer & his family in your thoughts.”
