Early showers bring wet morning commute, winter weather coming Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light rain and drizzle are crossing the Tri-State Tuesday morning, making for a wet morning commute.
Temperatures are in the low 40s as you head out the door.
Showers will taper out by late morning. Here’s Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast.
Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, but it will be a cool day with high temperatures only making it into the low 50s.
The low tonight will be 33 degrees.
Wednesday will be warmer with a high near 60 degrees before a taste of winter arrives on Thursday.
Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day.
Rain will develop through the morning and afternoon. It will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s by the evening, and the overnight low will plunge to 24.
This will set us up for a chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow showers.
We could see a minor dusting of snow on grassy surfaces in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.
This weekend looks mainly dry but cold with highs in the upper 30s Friday and low 40s Saturday.
Overnight lows will be in the low 20s again early Saturday and 33 by daybreak Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.