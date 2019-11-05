Election Day: Here’s the issues we’re watching

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Voters will decide several tax issues and races as they head to the polls in Ohio and Kentucky on Tuesday.
Polls in Kentucky will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.
Ohio’s top election official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, will be in live in the studio at FOX19 NOW Morning News at 5:45 a.m. We’ll talk with him about how he expects things to work at the polls in Ohio Tuesday and what kind of voter turnout we can expect.
Here’s the major races we’re watching:
- Kentucky governor: Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is running for reelection against the state’s attorney general, Andy Beshear.
- Issue 12: Cincinnati School District Levy: Whether to renewal of an existing levy for emergency requirements. The 1.006 percent tax levy will put about $65 million into emergency requirement funding over a decade starting in 2021.
- Issue 22: Transit system levy in Hamilton County: Whether to repeal 0.3 percent of 2.1 percent earnings tax that helps fund Cincinnati Metro
- Issue 20: Family Services and Treatment levy: Whether to renew the tax that supports Hamilton County services like Talbert House. It equates to just over 3 cents for each $1,000 valuation until Spring 2025
- Issue 21: Developmental Disabilities levy: Whether to renew a 0.41 percent tax that began in 2015 and will fund Hamilton County’s developmental disabilities program for the next five years.
- Other tax levies and issues in the following districts: Cincinnati, Finneytown, Forest Hills, Loveland, Northwest, Princeton and Sycamore and cities and and villages such as Addyston (for fire and eMS services), Lincoln Heights (for current expenses) and North College Hill (for senior citizens)
- There also are several candidates for Hamilton County Municipal Court
Hamilton County voters can find their voting precinct and a sample ballot online.
Property owners can see how much levies and issues will cost by visiting hamiltoncountyauditor.org and clicking on Property Search at the top left. Then, click on Levy Information in the right column.
Other Ohio voters can find their polling location by selecting your county or plugging in your address on the state government’s website.
Kentuckians can go to vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky and select “Voting Location.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.