Election results in OH, KY, IN; See them here as they roll in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Polls have closed in Kentucky and Indiana and will close at 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.
Here are the major races we’re watching:
- Kentucky governor: Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is running for reelection against the state’s attorney general, Andy Beshear.
- Issue 12: Cincinnati School District Levy: Whether to renew an existing levy for emergency requirements. The 1.006 percent tax levy will put about $65 million into emergency requirement funding over a decade starting in 2021.
- Issue 22: Transit system levy in Hamilton County: Whether to repeal 0.3 percent of 2.1 percent earnings tax that helps fund Cincinnati Metro
- Issue 20: Family Services and Treatment levy: Whether to renew the tax that supports Hamilton County services like Talbert House. It equates to just over 3 cents for each $1,000 valuation until Spring 2025
- Issue 21: Developmental Disabilities levy: Whether to renew a 0.41 percent tax that began in 2015 and will fund Hamilton County’s developmental disabilities program for the next five years.
- Other tax levies and issues in the following districts: Cincinnati, Finneytown, Forest Hills, Loveland, Northwest, Princeton and Sycamore and cities and villages such as Addyston (for fire and EMS services), Lincoln Heights (for current expenses) and North College Hill (for senior citizens)
- There also are several candidates for Hamilton County Municipal Court
To see the full list of results CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.