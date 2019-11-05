Former Bengal dies at the age of 69 from Alzheimer’s disease, reports say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Cincinnati Bengal lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Monday, reports say.
Jim LeClair, 69, died early Monday, the Grand Forks Herald reports. LeClair played college football at University of North Dakota.
LeClair, a linebacker, played for 12 seasons in the Queen City from 1972-1983. He was drafted by the Bengals with the 54th overall pick in the 1972.
He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 1976 played in Super Bowl XVI in January 1982 where the Bengals lost 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers.
His former Bengals teammate Tim Krumrie posted the news of LeClair’s death on Twitter Monday:
“Lost a teammate and friend today at age 69 from Alzheimer’s. Not only did #55 Jim LeClair take me under his wing as a rookie, he trained me in my comeback from my broken leg in 1989. What a great guy, RIP my friend.”
The Grand Forks Herald says LeClair returned to North Dakota after retiring to coach football at Mayville State from 1986-1988.
They also report he spent time as an insurance agent and as Mayville’s mayor. He lived in the town with his wife, Betty, and their three children, the report says.
According to the Grand Forks Herald, LeClair is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1999), the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame (2014), the University of Minnesota-Crookston Hall of Fame (1999), the UND Athletic Hall of Fame (1985) and the South St. Paul High School Hall of Fame, where he grew up in Minnesota (2007).
The Bengals have not released a commented on his passing.
