Hamilton man charged with sending porn to 12-year-old, sheriff’s office says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton man has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says.
Wayne Barnett, 60, was arrested Monday and booked into the Butler County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says it first became aware of what was allegedly going on when it was contacted by an outside agency about a 12-year-old victim receiving pornographic material sent electronically.
Detectives interviewed Barnett on Monday, the sheriff’s office says. He reportedly cooperated, stating he’d sent pornographic material to an underage child.
“This is what we do as law enforcement,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “We protect those that cannot protect themselves. Innocent children need a voice, and we are here to make sure they are heard and protected.”
The detectives’ investigation is ongoing.
