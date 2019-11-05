Judge: 15-year-old murder suspect to be tried as juvenile, not adult

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 15-year-old facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his 15-year-old friend even though he didn’t pull the trigger will be tried as a juvenile, not an adult, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge decided Tuesday.
Prosecutors asked Judge John Williams to bind the teen over to adult court to face murder and aggravated robbery charges for the June 22 shooting death of Jordan Lara.
Lara was shot in the 3600 block of Reading Road in Avondale. He and the surviving 15-year-old tried to rob a woman, who drew her gun and fired a shot that critically wounded Lara, police have said.
Lara taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries June 25.
Both teens had guns, and Jordan pointed his at her while the other teen kept his hand on his gun in his hoodie pocket, prosecutors revealed during a hearing last week, our media partner the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Prosecutors said they wanted to see the surviving teen bound over to adult court because he had a gun and was on probation.
At the time of Lara’s death, the surviving teen was on probation for a felony charge of receiving stolen property and had a warrant out for his arrest for violating that probation four different times, according to the Enquirer.
