Man shot in leg during robbery in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being robbed in Madisonville Tuesday afternoon.
Cincinnati police say the victim is 35-year-old man who was shot in the leg. They say his injuries are non-life threatening.
Police did not elaborate on how the crime happened, they just said it was a robbery and felonious assault in the 4900 block of Ebersole Avenue.
The suspect is a man between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches, wearing a black hat, dark blue vest, and tan pants. Police say he was last seen running from the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.
