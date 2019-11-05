Man wanted in Ohio detained in Houston airport before boarding flight

HOUSTON (FOX19) - A Guatemalan man wanted on an Ohio open warrant was detained in a Houston airport Tuesday just before he boarded an international flight, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Noe Perez Pastor, 25, was taken into custody by U.S. border officers at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport after he had already checked in to fly to Guatemala, the release states.
U.S. border officers reported Pastor is wanted on gross sexual imposition charges.
Pastor was turned over to Houston police after he had been identified.
According to the release, on a typical day in 2018, agents would arrest approximately 75 wanted criminals at ports of entry across the U.S.
