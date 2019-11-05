2 men arrested after breaking into Warren Co. flea market

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men have been arrested after breaking into Treasure Aisles Flea Market overnight in Monroe.
According to Monroe police, it happened around 3:30 a.m. when the alarm system alerted them to a possible break-in.
“They were looking to steal things, but they quickly realized that the police were here, so they didn’t have much time in the flea market," CEO of Treasure Aisles Al Bell said.
Two vendors’ booths were directly affected, according to Bell.
Police say when they arrived they saw Christian Hebenstreit open a door and then close it after he saw them, and also told them there was another person in the building.
Police identified him as Jonathan Roberts.
In surveillance video, you see Roberts crawling out from underneath a booth, where police say he hid for hours until he finally decided to surrender.
“Approximately six hours. We believe he was hiding in a booth, may have even fallen asleep. We have reason to believe he was armed, turned out to not be the case," Bell said.
Hebenstreit is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond for a breaking and entering charge as well as a possession of criminal tools charge.
Roberts is also in the Warren County Jail facing a breaking and entering charge a possession of criminal tools charge.
Both are due back in court on Nov. 14.
