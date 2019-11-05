One dead, one injured in shooting at Springdale home, officials say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a house in Springdale Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
The shooting happened at a house in the 600 block of Hartcourt Drive.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were responded to a shooting in this area around 2 p.m.
Springdale police say two people were shot in the home. One person is dead and the other was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this breaking story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.