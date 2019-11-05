Rain is coming to an end - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rain is ending and cool temperatures are settling in. This afternoon, the clouds will thin out and daytime highs will only reach the low/mid 50s.
High pressure will deliver dry weather to our region tomorrow.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Low pressure will deliver rain to our region during the afternoon and evening. However, overnight as temperatures fall below freezing. Friday morning, slick spots will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Much colder air will settle in by this weekend.
