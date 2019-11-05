Rain Tuesday morning will taper by the afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two rounds of rain this week the first not that big of a deal the second on Thursday will bring in much colder air.
We will watch for scattered rain showers this morning and they’ll continue on and off through the morning commute then partly cloudy skies by later this afternoon as temperatures reach the low 50s.
Then a dry and warm day on Wednesday near 60 before a winter preview works in for Thursday. Thursday is a First Alert Weather day as rain will develop through the morning and afternoon with quick falling temperatures by evening into the 30s.
This will bring the chance for a mix of rain and snow showers we could even see a minor dusting and grassy surfaces north of Cincinnati.
Any snow showers that fall will melt on impact and will not cause icy conditions, Thursday night however early Friday morning as temperatures plummet into the 20s we might see an isolated slick spot on a bridge or a ramp.
The weekend looks mainly dry but cold with highs in the upper 30s Friday and low 40s Saturday.
