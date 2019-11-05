Teens charged in death of woman at Hocking Hills will be tried as adults

CINCINNATI - The teenagers charged in the death of a woman at Hocking Hills State Park earlier this year pushed a log off a cliff because they thought it would be funny, according to testimony at a hearing on Tuesday.
Victoria Schafer, 44, was killed near Old Man's Cave in Hocking Hills State Park on Labor Day after bring struck by a tree branch in an incident that was described by Ohio Department of Natural Resources as "not a natural occurrence."
Both of the juveniles charged in her death will be tried as adults, according to The Chillicothe Gazette and 10TV.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Hocking County Probate and Juvenile Judge Jonah M. Saving found probable cause in the case of Jaden Churchheus, 16, at a hearing on Tuesday, the Gazette reported.
Churchheues and Jordan Buckley, 16, face charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in Schafer's death.
In Court on Tuesday, ODNR investigator Troy Newman and Lt. Detective Dustin Robison, of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, both testified that the log which killed Schafer was removed from a pile.
The Gazette reported a friend of Churchheus and Buckley, Miranda Spencer, testified that she was present with Buckley the day of Schafer’s death.
During Churchheus' hearing, Spencer testified that she did not remember who pushed the log off of the cliff.
“I don’t remember which one did which, but one of them looked over the ledge and one of them pushed it over,” said Spencer.
Spencer testified that they did it to be funny, and said that the one that looked over said there was no one below, according to the Gazette.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Churchheus. He will continue to be held in juvenile detention unless he is able to post bond, and if he does will be required to wear an ankle monitor, the Gazette reported. 10TV said Buckley was also given a $100,000 bond and will be held in juvenile detention.
“I have a hard time imagining what it must be like going through this as a 16-year-old,” defense attorney Ryan J. Shepler said. “Mr. Churchheus was in high school when this happened and now he is facing the possibility of decades in prison.”